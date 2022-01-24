Philips Sees FY 3-5% Sales Growth Despite Decline at Start of Year (PLX AI) – Philips sees 3-5% sales growth for 2022 despite an expected comparable sales decline at the beginning of the year, the company said.Sees a recovery and strong second half of the yearFor the full year, Philips targets 5-6% comparable sales … (PLX AI) – Philips sees 3-5% sales growth for 2022 despite an expected comparable sales decline at the beginning of the year, the company said.

Sees a recovery and strong second half of the year

For the full year, Philips targets 5-6% comparable sales growth excluding Sleep & Respiratory Care

For the Group, we target 3-5% comparable sales growth and a 40-90 basis-points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin: Philips

