Boozt Buys Remaining 33.3% Stake in Rosemunde; Enterprise Value DKK 275 Million
(PLX AI) – Boozt acquires remaining 33.3% shares in Rosemunde at enterprise value DKK 275 million.All cash payment financed via current balance sheetRosemunde will continue to operate as an independent brand in close cooperation with existing …
- All cash payment financed via current balance sheet
- Rosemunde will continue to operate as an independent brand in close cooperation with existing partners and channels
