Boozt Buys Remaining 33.3% Stake in Rosemunde; Enterprise Value DKK 275 Million (PLX AI) – Boozt acquires remaining 33.3% shares in Rosemunde at enterprise value DKK 275 million.All cash payment financed via current balance sheetRosemunde will continue to operate as an independent brand in close cooperation with existing … (PLX AI) – Boozt acquires remaining 33.3% shares in Rosemunde at enterprise value DKK 275 million.

All cash payment financed via current balance sheet

Rosemunde will continue to operate as an independent brand in close cooperation with existing partners and channels Wertpapier

Boozt Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.01.2022, 08:01 | | 29 0 | 0 24.01.2022, 08:01 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer