Sygnum Bank '22 Outlook: tipping point for institutional crypto adoption

Zurich, 24 January 2022 - Sygnum Bank has published its Digital Asset Outlook 2022 report, analysing the developments that shaped the crypto industry in 2021 and providing a strategic outlook for the market and its key sectors and trends for the year ahead. Key report takeaways include:

- A tipping point has been reached where asset class maturity and regulatory clarity have passed the threshold for institutional investors to make significant allocations

- Innovations in decentralisation, scalability and security are driving growth in applications as well as

the mainstreaming of user adoption and a diverse range of use cases across multiple segments

- Web3 presents the next frontier in digital assets with key tokens appreciating more than 2,000 percent in 2021 and blockchain-based gaming and metaverse-related projects gaining momentum

This comprehensive 32-page report is split into three parts:

Part I: Crypto market developments - This section covers key structural shifts including the move to mainstream user adoption, the present tipping point for investor fund flows and the supportive macro-backdrop. Also included is the solving of the bottlenecks of cost, speed and throughput via new innovations and a shift by regulators from scepticism to pragmatism. Key trends explored include expanding corporate use-cases, a potential flippening from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and the emerging metaverse ecosystem.

Part II: Key market segment outlook - This section includes the resolution of longstanding issues in the blockchain protocol layer and the growth of applications and use-cases building-off these newly scalable protocol layers like DeFi, Web3, gaming and the metaverse. A diverse range of market segments are also analysed, including NFTs, stablecoins, asset tokenization and Security Token Offerings (STOs).