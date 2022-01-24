Siemens Gamesa Risks Remain; Too Soon to Turn Positive, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa still faces risks after last week's profit warning and it's too soon to turn positive on the stock, analysts at Bank of America said. They maintain an underperform rating on the stock, with price target cut to EUR 16 from … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa still faces risks after last week's profit warning and it's too soon to turn positive on the stock, analysts at Bank of America said.

They maintain an underperform rating on the stock, with price target cut to EUR 16 from EUR 18.30

Uncertainty remains very high given a volatile end-market environment, BofA said

The big risks are customer delays, weaker orders, and logistics: BofA

Siemens Gamesa shares were up 0.7% in early trading after Deutsche Bank raised the stock to buy on hopes of a full merger with Siemens Energy Wertpapier

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.01.2022, 09:35 | | 101 0 | 0 24.01.2022, 09:35 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer