Philips Slips After 2022 Guidance Comes in Below Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Philips shares slipped in early trading after the company gave new guidance for 2022 below consensus expectations. Philips sees 3-5% comparable sales growth for 2022 despite an expected decline at the beginning of the year, as well as a …
- (PLX AI) – Philips shares slipped in early trading after the company gave new guidance for 2022 below consensus expectations.
- Philips sees 3-5% comparable sales growth for 2022 despite an expected decline at the beginning of the year, as well as a 40-90 basis-points improvement in adj. EBITDA margin
- The sales growth outlook is 1% below revenue consensus
- The margin outlook implies a 6% cut to the adjusted EBITDA consensus
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0