Philips Slips After 2022 Guidance Comes in Below Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Philips shares slipped in early trading after the company gave new guidance for 2022 below consensus expectations. Philips sees 3-5% comparable sales growth for 2022 despite an expected decline at the beginning of the year, as well as a … (PLX AI) – Philips shares slipped in early trading after the company gave new guidance for 2022 below consensus expectations.

Philips sees 3-5% comparable sales growth for 2022 despite an expected decline at the beginning of the year, as well as a 40-90 basis-points improvement in adj. EBITDA margin

The sales growth outlook is 1% below revenue consensus

The margin outlook implies a 6% cut to the adjusted EBITDA consensus So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 29,56 € , was eine Steigerung von +0,57% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Koninklijke Philips Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.01.2022, 09:43 | | 103 0 | 0 24.01.2022, 09:43 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer