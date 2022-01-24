PREVIEW: Atlas Copco Earnings Expected to Show Strong Q4 Order Intake (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco's fourth-quarter earnings report is expected to show strong order intake, analysts said. VAT Group's better than expected Q4 orders could point to double-digit upside potential for Atlas Copco Q4 orders, DNB said (hold, SEK … (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco's fourth-quarter earnings report is expected to show strong order intake, analysts said.

VAT Group's better than expected Q4 orders could point to double-digit upside potential for Atlas Copco Q4 orders, DNB said (hold, SEK 640)

While Q4 orders likely reflect a pull-forward of semiconductor demand, they also underline the industry’s significant capex plans in 2022, DNB said

Temporarily higher input costs or supply chain challenges are not reasons to turn cautious on Atlas Copco, SEB said (buy, SEK 675)

Atlas should be able to compensate for inflation and then some, SEB said

Investors should focus on demand from semiconductor investments, automation and EV penetration: SEB

Atlas Copco is in an excellent position to capitalize on some of the strongest growth drivers of our time, Nordea said (buy, SEK 640)

Demand from the semiconductor industry is already at a high level and will be a source of growth for many years to come: Nordea



