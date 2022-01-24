PREVIEW: Atlas Copco Earnings Expected to Show Strong Q4 Order Intake
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco's fourth-quarter earnings report is expected to show strong order intake, analysts said. VAT Group's better than expected Q4 orders could point to double-digit upside potential for Atlas Copco Q4 orders, DNB said (hold, SEK …
- (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco's fourth-quarter earnings report is expected to show strong order intake, analysts said.
- VAT Group's better than expected Q4 orders could point to double-digit upside potential for Atlas Copco Q4 orders, DNB said (hold, SEK 640)
- While Q4 orders likely reflect a pull-forward of semiconductor demand, they also underline the industry’s significant capex plans in 2022, DNB said
- Temporarily higher input costs or supply chain challenges are not reasons to turn cautious on Atlas Copco, SEB said (buy, SEK 675)
- Atlas should be able to compensate for inflation and then some, SEB said
- Investors should focus on demand from semiconductor investments, automation and EV penetration: SEB
- Atlas Copco is in an excellent position to capitalize on some of the strongest growth drivers of our time, Nordea said (buy, SEK 640)
- Demand from the semiconductor industry is already at a high level and will be a source of growth for many years to come: Nordea
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0