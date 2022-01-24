Teledyne Gets $100 Million Contract with Danish Defense Forces (PLX AI) – Teledyne signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications.The … (PLX AI) – Teledyne signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications.

The potential contract value is estimated to exceed $100 million over the period of performance Wertpapier

