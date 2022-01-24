checkAd

Schaeffler Buys Melior Motion with Annual Revenue of EUR 23 Million

(PLX AI) – Schaeffler acquires Melior Motion GmbH and strengthens robotics business.Terms not disclosed; transaction to close by end of JanuaryMelior Motion had revenue of EUR 23 million in 2021It has 100 employees and is located in Germany

  • (PLX AI) – Schaeffler acquires Melior Motion GmbH and strengthens robotics business.
  • Terms not disclosed; transaction to close by end of January
  • Melior Motion had revenue of EUR 23 million in 2021
  • It has 100 employees and is located in Germany
