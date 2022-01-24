Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings Above Consensus
(PLX AI) – Zions Q4 EPS USD 1.34 vs. estimate USD 1.31.Q4 net income USD 207 million vs. estimate USD 204 millionQ4 net interest income USD 553 millionQ4 PPNR USD 304 millionResults included $1.4 billion of non-PPP loan growth relative to the third …
- (PLX AI) – Zions Q4 EPS USD 1.34 vs. estimate USD 1.31.
- Q4 net income USD 207 million vs. estimate USD 204 million
- Q4 net interest income USD 553 million
- Q4 PPNR USD 304 million
- Results included $1.4 billion of non-PPP loan growth relative to the third quarter – an 11.7% annualized growth rate after a period of attrition in loan volumes in earlier months of the pandemic, CEO said
