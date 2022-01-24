Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Zions Q4 EPS USD 1.34 vs. estimate USD 1.31.Q4 net income USD 207 million vs. estimate USD 204 millionQ4 net interest income USD 553 millionQ4 PPNR USD 304 millionResults included $1.4 billion of non-PPP loan growth relative to the third … (PLX AI) – Zions Q4 EPS USD 1.34 vs. estimate USD 1.31.

Q4 net income USD 207 million vs. estimate USD 204 million

Q4 net interest income USD 553 million

Q4 PPNR USD 304 million

Results included $1.4 billion of non-PPP loan growth relative to the third quarter – an 11.7% annualized growth rate after a period of attrition in loan volumes in earlier months of the pandemic, CEO said Wertpapier

Zions Bancorporation NA Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.01.2022, 22:07 | | 37 0 | 0 24.01.2022, 22:07 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer