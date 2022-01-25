Ericsson Q4 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q4 net sales SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 68,230 million.Q4 gross margin 43.2%Q4 EBIT SEK 11,900 million vs. estimate SEK 9,260 millionQ4 adjusted gross margin 43.5% vs. estimate 42.4%Q4 EPS SEK 3.02Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK … (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q4 net sales SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 68,230 million.

Q4 gross margin 43.2%

Q4 EBIT SEK 11,900 million vs. estimate SEK 9,260 million

Q4 adjusted gross margin 43.5% vs. estimate 42.4%

Q4 EPS SEK 3.02

Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 12,300 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 million

Q4 net income SEK 10,100 million vs. estimate SEK 6,140 million

