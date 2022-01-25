Ericsson Q4 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q4 net sales SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 68,230 million.
- Q4 gross margin 43.2%
- Q4 EBIT SEK 11,900 million vs. estimate SEK 9,260 million
- Q4 adjusted gross margin 43.5% vs. estimate 42.4%
- Q4 EPS SEK 3.02
- Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 12,300 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 million
- Q4 net income SEK 10,100 million vs. estimate SEK 6,140 million
