Demant Says President of Oticom Medical Retires; CEO Takes Over

(PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, will take on the role as President of Oticon Medical until a replacement for Jes Olsen has been found

  • (PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.
  • Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, will take on the role as President of Oticon Medical until a replacement for Jes Olsen has been found
Autor: PLX AI
25.01.2022   

