Demant Says President of Oticom Medical Retires; CEO Takes Over (PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, will take on the role as President of Oticon Medical until a replacement for Jes Olsen has been found (PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.

Autor: PLX AI | 25.01.2022, 08:30

