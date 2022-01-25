Demant Says President of Oticom Medical Retires; CEO Takes Over
(PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, will take on the role as President of Oticon Medical until a replacement for Jes Olsen has been found
- (PLX AI) – Demant says President of Oticon Medical Jes Olsen retires.
- Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant, will take on the role as President of Oticon Medical until a replacement for Jes Olsen has been found
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0