Credit Suisse Underlying Performance Is an Issue, Bank of America Says, Cutting Price Target
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse underlying performance is the issue in today's profit warning, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to CHF 8.50 from CHF 8.80.
- Recommendation remains underperform
- A quarterly loss in the investment bank is below BofA's expectations, which was expecting a modest profit
- Credit Suisse is likely to focus on maintaining elevated capital through its time rebuilding the control framework, BofA said
- High capital levels will not indicate surplus capital until this process is complete: BofA
