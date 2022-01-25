Credit Suisse Underlying Performance Is an Issue, Bank of America Says, Cutting Price Target (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse underlying performance is the issue in today's profit warning, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to CHF 8.50 from CHF 8.80.Recommendation remains underperformA quarterly loss in the … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse underlying performance is the issue in today's profit warning, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to CHF 8.50 from CHF 8.80.

Recommendation remains underperform

A quarterly loss in the investment bank is below BofA's expectations, which was expecting a modest profit

Credit Suisse is likely to focus on maintaining elevated capital through its time rebuilding the control framework, BofA said

