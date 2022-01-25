checkAd

Netcompany Drops 9% After Earnings Miss, Soft Guidance

(PLX AI) – Netcompany shares fell 9% after the company's earnings missed expectations and guidance for the new year was seen as soft, analysts said.Organic revenue growth outlook of 13-18% compared unfavorably with 15-20% expected by several Nordic …

  • (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares fell 9% after the company's earnings missed expectations and guidance for the new year was seen as soft, analysts said.
  • Organic revenue growth outlook of 13-18% compared unfavorably with 15-20% expected by several Nordic analysts
  • The organic growth will be negatively impacted by 3 percentage points relating to discontinuing of non-strategic business in the UK and Denmark, the company said
  • The 2022 guidance was disappointing, especially the 13-18% organic revenue growth, SEB analysts said
Autor: PLX AI
25.01.2022, 09:19   

