Stora Enso, UPM Rise After Double Upgrades at Danske
- (PLX AI) – Stora Enso and UPM shares rose after Danske analysts double upgraded the stocks to buy from sell.
- UPM is up 1.6% and Stora is up 2.3%
- Stora Enso's stock should be supported by further improved product prices, especially for fibre-based packaging materials as well as graphic paper, Danske said
- With consensus having room to move up, Danske lifts the price target for Stora to EUR 20 from EUR 14
- UPM should benefit from the improved pricing environment for pulp and European graphic paper, Danske said
- However, the strike in Finland is a near-term uncertainty: Danske
- UPM price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 30
