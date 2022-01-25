Stora Enso, UPM Rise After Double Upgrades at Danske (PLX AI) – Stora Enso and UPM shares rose after Danske analysts double upgraded the stocks to buy from sell. UPM is up 1.6% and Stora is up 2.3%Stora Enso's stock should be supported by further improved product prices, especially for fibre-based … (PLX AI) – Stora Enso and UPM shares rose after Danske analysts double upgraded the stocks to buy from sell.

UPM is up 1.6% and Stora is up 2.3%

Stora Enso's stock should be supported by further improved product prices, especially for fibre-based packaging materials as well as graphic paper, Danske said

With consensus having room to move up, Danske lifts the price target for Stora to EUR 20 from EUR 14

UPM should benefit from the improved pricing environment for pulp and European graphic paper, Danske said

However, the strike in Finland is a near-term uncertainty: Danske

UPM price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 30



