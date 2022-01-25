checkAd

Buy Genmab After Recent Share Decline, DNB Says

(PLX AI) – Genmab is a buy after the recent share price decline, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock. Genmab raised to buy from hold at DNB, price target raised to DKK 2,950 from DKK 2,900Shares rose 3.7% todayThe J&J …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab is a buy after the recent share price decline, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock.
  • Genmab raised to buy from hold at DNB, price target raised to DKK 2,950 from DKK 2,900
  • Shares rose 3.7% today
  • The J&J arbitration case seems more than factored in, and Genmab has a strong pipeline with news flow likely this year, DNB said
  • Genmab is set to apply for approval for epcoritamab by the second half of the year, with initial conservatism around the drug was proven wrong by the AbbVie deal and strong data, DNB said
  • At the current share price, we like the risk/reward ahead of the arbitration case, DNB said


