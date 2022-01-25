Atlas Copco Q4 Adj. EBIT Miss Consensus, but Orders Higher Than Expected (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q4 orders SEK 33,525 million vs. estimate SEK 32,237 million.Q4 revenue SEK 29,533 million vs. estimate SEK 29,775 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 6,248 million vs. estimate SEK 6,538 millionQ4 pretax profit SEK 6,250 million vs. estimate … (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q4 orders SEK 33,525 million vs. estimate SEK 32,237 million.

Atlas Copco expects that the customers’ business activity level will remain at the current high level Wertpapier

