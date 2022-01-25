3M Q4 EPS Above Expectations; Sales in Line (PLX AI) – 3M Q4 sales USD 8,600 million vs. estimate USD 8,590 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.31 vs. estimate USD 2.01We will prioritize investments in fast-growing end markets to drive long-term growth, CEO saysAs we enter 2022, I am confident we will … (PLX AI) – 3M Q4 sales USD 8,600 million vs. estimate USD 8,590 million.

Q4 EPS USD 2.31 vs. estimate USD 2.01

We will prioritize investments in fast-growing end markets to drive long-term growth, CEO says

As we enter 2022, I am confident we will continue to grow our business: CEO

Company to host virtual Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook meeting on Feb. 14 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 162,17 $ , was einem Rückgang von -6,15% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

3M Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 25.01.2022, 12:32 | | 71 0 | 0 25.01.2022, 12:32 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer