3M Q4 EPS Above Expectations; Sales in Line
(PLX AI) – 3M Q4 sales USD 8,600 million vs. estimate USD 8,590 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.31 vs. estimate USD 2.01We will prioritize investments in fast-growing end markets to drive long-term growth, CEO saysAs we enter 2022, I am confident we will …
