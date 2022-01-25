Lonza Obtains Order Preventing Infringement of Patents Covering Cocoon Platform (PLX AI) – Lonza Obtains Order Preventing Infringement of Its Patents Covering the Cocoon Platform.Adva Biotechnology Ltd. is enjoined from making, using, selling, offering to sell, and importing into the United States the Adva X3 system pending … (PLX AI) – Lonza Obtains Order Preventing Infringement of Its Patents Covering the Cocoon Platform.

Adva Biotechnology Ltd. is enjoined from making, using, selling, offering to sell, and importing into the United States the Adva X3 system pending resolution of the case

