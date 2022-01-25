Lonza Obtains Order Preventing Infringement of Patents Covering Cocoon Platform
- (PLX AI) – Lonza Obtains Order Preventing Infringement of Its Patents Covering the Cocoon Platform.
- Adva Biotechnology Ltd. is enjoined from making, using, selling, offering to sell, and importing into the United States the Adva X3 system pending resolution of the case
