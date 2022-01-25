checkAd

MTU Aero to Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Test with JetBlue

(PLX AI) – MTU Aero says MTU Maintenance starts using sustainable aviation fuels in its test cell with launch customer JetBlue Airways.Conducted in a controlled ground environment, test runs will initially be performed with a 10 percent SAF fuel …

  • Conducted in a controlled ground environment, test runs will initially be performed with a 10 percent SAF fuel blend and can be expanded to up to 50 percent, the current regulatory limit, if required
  • This SAF is sustainably derived from waste fats, oils, and greases and has up to an 80 percent lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reduction per gallon as compared to the conventional jet fuel

Wertpapier


