Essity Announces Price Increases; Expects Raw Material Costs to Remain Historically High (PLX AI) – Essity announces price increases in all product categories and markets.Essity says do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near termThe timing and degree of the price … (PLX AI) – Essity announces price increases in all product categories and markets.

Essity says do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term

The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally Wertpapier

Essity Registered (B) Aktie





