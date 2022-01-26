Essity Announces Price Increases; Expects Raw Material Costs to Remain Historically High
- (PLX AI) – Essity announces price increases in all product categories and markets.
- Essity says do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term
- The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally
