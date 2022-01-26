Mikron 2021 Revenue Above Expectations, up 12.3% (PLX AI) – Mikron FY revenue CHF 289.5 million vs. estimate CHF 279 million.The key drivers of this encouraging development were the restructuring successfully completed in 2020 as well as the significant sales increases reported by the Mikron Tool … (PLX AI) – Mikron FY revenue CHF 289.5 million vs. estimate CHF 279 million.

The key drivers of this encouraging development were the restructuring successfully completed in 2020 as well as the significant sales increases reported by the Mikron Tool division of the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment and by the Mikron Automation business segment

At CHF 305.7 million, the Mikron Group posted a 14.4% increase in order intake compared with 2020

Mikron is expecting an EBIT margin of approximately 6% Wertpapier

