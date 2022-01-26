Stolt-Nielsen Says CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen to Step Down, Become Chairman (PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen says CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen announces his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.He will continue as CEO and as a Director on the Board until the appointment process for a successor … (PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen says CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen announces his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

He will continue as CEO and as a Director on the Board until the appointment process for a successor has been completed

The intention is that once a suitable replacement is found, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, subject to shareholder approval, replacing Samuel Cooperman Wertpapier

Stolt-Nielsen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 26.01.2022, 08:16 | | 27 0 | 0 26.01.2022, 08:16 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer