Atlas Copco Rises 2.6% After Analysts Upgrade to Buy

(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares rose 2.6%, recovering some of yesterday's losses after several analysts upgraded the stock to buy. Kepler Cheuvreux said weakness in the share is an attractive entry pointThe full-year report confirmed Atlas Copco's …

  • (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares rose 2.6%, recovering some of yesterday's losses after several analysts upgraded the stock to buy.
  • Kepler Cheuvreux said weakness in the share is an attractive entry point
  • The full-year report confirmed Atlas Copco's strong position, with a strong short-term outlook, Kepler said
  • Input costs are rising, but Atlas has strong pricing of its own, Kepler said
  • Carnegie also sees the share price weakness as a good entry point, lifting its recommendation to buy and price target to SEK 600
  • Q4 was solid, with orders ahead of expectations and a growing backlog despite adjusted EBIT below forecasts, Carnegie said
  • Atlas has a very strong competitive position, with superior products and exceptional pricing power, Carnegie said
  • An alternate view point from Danske, which kept its hold recommendation on Atlas, seeing supply chain issues continuing to hamper the company's ability to execute on its strong order intake


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
26.01.2022, 09:10   

