Atlas Copco Rises 2.6% After Analysts Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares rose 2.6%, recovering some of yesterday's losses after several analysts upgraded the stock to buy. Kepler Cheuvreux said weakness in the share is an attractive entry pointThe full-year report confirmed Atlas Copco's …
- (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares rose 2.6%, recovering some of yesterday's losses after several analysts upgraded the stock to buy.
- Kepler Cheuvreux said weakness in the share is an attractive entry point
- The full-year report confirmed Atlas Copco's strong position, with a strong short-term outlook, Kepler said
- Input costs are rising, but Atlas has strong pricing of its own, Kepler said
- Carnegie also sees the share price weakness as a good entry point, lifting its recommendation to buy and price target to SEK 600
- Q4 was solid, with orders ahead of expectations and a growing backlog despite adjusted EBIT below forecasts, Carnegie said
- Atlas has a very strong competitive position, with superior products and exceptional pricing power, Carnegie said
- An alternate view point from Danske, which kept its hold recommendation on Atlas, seeing supply chain issues continuing to hamper the company's ability to execute on its strong order intake
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0