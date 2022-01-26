Novozymes Rises 2% as Carnegie Says Buy Ahead of Earnings
(PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 2% in early trading after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold before earnings.Novozymes is likely to experience accelerating growth in a few years, Carnegie said, with new business areas …
- Novozymes is likely to experience accelerating growth in a few years, Carnegie said, with new business areas contributing, Carnegie said
- The company is upgraded before Q4 earnings even if its new 2022 guidance might end up being conservative, Carnegie said
- Price target raised to DKK 525 from DKK 510
