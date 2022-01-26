Novozymes Rises 2% as Carnegie Says Buy Ahead of Earnings (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 2% in early trading after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold before earnings.Novozymes is likely to experience accelerating growth in a few years, Carnegie said, with new business areas … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 2% in early trading after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold before earnings.

Novozymes is likely to experience accelerating growth in a few years, Carnegie said, with new business areas contributing, Carnegie said

The company is upgraded before Q4 earnings even if its new 2022 guidance might end up being conservative, Carnegie said

