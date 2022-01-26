Maersk Rises 2% as Kepler Says Profits Haven't Peaked Yet (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet. Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiteratedContainer market spot … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet.

Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiterated

Container market spot prices remain at high levels, driven by constraints in the global supply chain, Kepler said

It will take time to solve these problems, which should mean high contract and spot prices beyond 2022: Kepler

