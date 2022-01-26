checkAd

Maersk Rises 2% as Kepler Says Profits Haven't Peaked Yet

(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet. Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiteratedContainer market spot …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet.
  • Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiterated
  • Container market spot prices remain at high levels, driven by constraints in the global supply chain, Kepler said
  • It will take time to solve these problems, which should mean high contract and spot prices beyond 2022: Kepler
  • Relief will come from 2023, but profits are likely to remain high for Maersk, Kepler said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 3242,40, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
26.01.2022, 09:26  |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Rises 2% as Kepler Says Profits Haven't Peaked Yet (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet. Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiteratedContainer market spot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
MTU Aero to Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Test with JetBlue
Vestas Earnings Lower Than Expected; 2022 Guidance Below Consensus
NextEra Energy Names Ketchum CEO
GE Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Expectations as Aviation Recovers
Pfizer, BioNTech Start Study for Omicron-Based Covid Vaccine
Coloplast Q1 Revenue, EBIT Top Estimates
3M Q4 EPS Above Expectations; Sales in Line
Johnson & Johnson Q4 EPS in Line with Consensus, but Sales Below
Titel
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
Siemens Energy Cuts Outlook After Siemens Gamesa Profit Warning
MTG Sells ESL Gaming for $1.05 Billion; to Focus on Pure-Play Gaming Business
Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion
Siemens Gamesa Blames Profit Warning on Supply Chain Disruptions, Cost Inflation
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO