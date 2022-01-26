checkAd

Vestas Rebounds from Early Losses as CEO Calls for Price Discipline

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares rebounded from early losses and moved into positive territory in early trading. Initially shares fell after the company's Q4 earnings missed expectations and 2022 guidance was below consensusVestas 2022 outlook FY revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rebounded from early losses and moved into positive territory in early trading.
  • Initially shares fell after the company's Q4 earnings missed expectations and 2022 guidance was below consensus
  • Vestas 2022 outlook FY revenue EUR 15,000-16,500 million, below consensus of EUR 16,567 million, and outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 0-4%; some analysts were expecting 1-4%
  • The outlook raised again the profitability concerns for the year
  • However, sentiment is being boosted by Vestas CEO comments calling for price discipline
  • "The industry must show the discipline needed to protect profitability and improve value creation in the long term, and Vestas will continue to pave the way towards higher discipline," the CEO said


