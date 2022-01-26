Epiroc Q4 Earnings in Line as Orders Top Expectations; Shares Slip
(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q4 revenue SEK 11,173 million vs. estimate SEK 11,096 million.Q4 orders SEK 11,643 million vs. estimate SEK 11,547 millionQ4 EBIT margin 23.2% vs. estimate 23.4%Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 1.7Q4 organic growth 19%Q4 EBIT SEK 2,594 million …
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc Q4 revenue SEK 11,173 million vs. estimate SEK 11,096 million.
- Q4 orders SEK 11,643 million vs. estimate SEK 11,547 million
- Q4 EBIT margin 23.2% vs. estimate 23.4%
- Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 1.7
- Q4 organic growth 19%
- Q4 EBIT SEK 2,594 million vs. estimate SEK 2,600 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 22.9% vs. estimate 23.4%
- Shares slipped from highs, now up 0.8% after being up 2.2% previously
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0