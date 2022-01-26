TE Connectivity Q1 Adj. EPS $1.76 Beats Consensus of $1.61 (PLX AI) – TE Connectivity Q1 free cash flow USD 370 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.76 vs. estimate USD 1.61Q1 sales USD 3,800 million vs. estimate USD 3,729 millionFor the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately … (PLX AI) – TE Connectivity Q1 free cash flow USD 370 million.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, reflecting an approximate 2% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 3% increase on an organic basis year over year

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.52 with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up 8% year over year

