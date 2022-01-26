AT&T Q4 EPS $0.69 Beats Consensus of $0.66
(PLX AI) – AT&T Q4 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.66.Q4 revenue USD 41,000 million vs. estimate USD 40,440 millionQ4 2021 net income attributable to common stock totaled $5.0 billionOperating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35.7 billion
