AT&T Q4 EPS $0.69 Beats Consensus of $0.66

(PLX AI) – AT&T Q4 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.66.Q4 revenue USD 41,000 million vs. estimate USD 40,440 millionQ4 2021 net income attributable to common stock totaled $5.0 billionOperating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35.7 billion

  • (PLX AI) – AT&T Q4 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.66.
  • Q4 revenue USD 41,000 million vs. estimate USD 40,440 million
  • Q4 2021 net income attributable to common stock totaled $5.0 billion
  • Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35.7 billion

0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
26.01.2022, 12:26   

