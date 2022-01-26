AT&T Q4 EPS $0.69 Beats Consensus of $0.66 (PLX AI) – AT&T Q4 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.66.Q4 revenue USD 41,000 million vs. estimate USD 40,440 millionQ4 2021 net income attributable to common stock totaled $5.0 billionOperating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35.7 billion (PLX AI) – AT&T Q4 EPS USD 0.69 vs. estimate USD 0.66.

Q4 revenue USD 41,000 million vs. estimate USD 40,440 million

Q4 2021 net income attributable to common stock totaled $5.0 billion

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35.7 billion So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 24,92 $ , was einem Rückgang von -5,67% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

AT&T Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 26.01.2022, 12:26 | | 42 0 | 0 26.01.2022, 12:26 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer