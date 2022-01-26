Marketaxess Sees 2022 Expenses Rising 11% to $385-415 Million (PLX AI) – Marketaxess Q4 revenue USD 165.1 million.Q4 operating margin 44%Q4 EPS USD 1.37Q4 operating income USD 72.6 millionExpenses are expected to be in the range of $385.0 million to $415.0 millionCapital expenditures are expected to be in the … (PLX AI) – Marketaxess Q4 revenue USD 165.1 million.

