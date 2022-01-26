checkAd

Marketaxess Sees 2022 Expenses Rising 11% to $385-415 Million

(PLX AI) – Marketaxess Q4 revenue USD 165.1 million.Q4 operating margin 44%Q4 EPS USD 1.37Q4 operating income USD 72.6 millionExpenses are expected to be in the range of $385.0 million to $415.0 millionCapital expenditures are expected to be in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Marketaxess Q4 revenue USD 165.1 million.
  • Q4 operating margin 44%
  • Q4 EPS USD 1.37
  • Q4 operating income USD 72.6 million
  • Expenses are expected to be in the range of $385.0 million to $415.0 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $58.0 million to $62.0 million and include an expected increase in capitalized software development
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
26.01.2022, 12:31  |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marketaxess Sees 2022 Expenses Rising 11% to $385-415 Million (PLX AI) – Marketaxess Q4 revenue USD 165.1 million.Q4 operating margin 44%Q4 EPS USD 1.37Q4 operating income USD 72.6 millionExpenses are expected to be in the range of $385.0 million to $415.0 millionCapital expenditures are expected to be in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Vestas Earnings Lower Than Expected; 2022 Guidance Below Consensus
MTU Aero to Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Test with JetBlue
Texas Instruments Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Q1 EPS Guidance Above Expectations
Wacker Chemie FY EBITDA EUR 1,500 Million
PTC, Schaeffler Enter Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Essity 2021 Earnings Below Expectations Even as Revenue Beats
Equinor Outperformance Likely to Pause, Bank of America Says in Downgrade
Novozymes Rises 2% as Carnegie Says Buy Ahead of Earnings
Vestas Rebounds from Early Losses as CEO Calls for Price Discipline
Titel
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
Siemens Energy Cuts Outlook After Siemens Gamesa Profit Warning
MTG Sells ESL Gaming for $1.05 Billion; to Focus on Pure-Play Gaming Business
Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion
Siemens Gamesa Blames Profit Warning on Supply Chain Disruptions, Cost Inflation
Credit Suisse Underlying Performance Is an Issue, Bank of America Says, Cutting Price Target
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO