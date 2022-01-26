General Dynamics Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Orders Stay Strong (PLX AI) – General Dynamics Q4 EPS USD 3.39 vs. estimate USD 3.37.Q4 net income USD 952 million vs. estimate USD 942 millionOrders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of … (PLX AI) – General Dynamics Q4 EPS USD 3.39 vs. estimate USD 3.37.

Q4 net income USD 952 million vs. estimate USD 942 million

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1-to-1 for the quarter and the year Wertpapier

