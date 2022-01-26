Abbott Q4 Earnings, Revenue Beat Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Abbott Q4 organic growth 7.7%.
- Q4 revenue USD 11,500 million vs. estimate USD 10,700 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.32 vs. estimate USD 1.21
- Q4 EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 0.89
- Abbott projects 2022 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $3.43 vs. consensus $3.55
- Abbott projects 2022 diluted earnings per share adjusted at least $4.70; consensus $5.09
