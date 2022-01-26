Adidas Says to Hire More Than 2,800 New Employees in 2022
(PLX AI) – Adidas plans more than 2,800 new hires in 2022Adidas says more than 900 of the new employees will be deployed in the Adidas retail storesMore than 800 of the new hires will be in GermanyAdidas is filling more than 500 positions in the …
- (PLX AI) – Adidas plans more than 2,800 new hires in 2022
- Adidas says more than 900 of the new employees will be deployed in the Adidas retail stores
- More than 800 of the new hires will be in Germany
- Adidas is filling more than 500 positions in the areas of digital, IT and data & analytics
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0