RWE FY Adj. EBITDA EUR 3.65 Billion, Higher Than Consensus of EUR 3.25 Billion
(PLX AI) – RWE FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3,650 million vs. estimate EUR 3,250 millionFY Adjusted EBIT EUR 2,185 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 millionFY adjusted net income EUR 1,569 million vs. estimate EUR 1,530 millionHydro/Biomass/Gas segment as …
- (PLX AI) – RWE FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3,650 million vs. estimate EUR 3,250 million
- FY Adjusted EBIT EUR 2,185 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 million
- FY adjusted net income EUR 1,569 million vs. estimate EUR 1,530 million
- Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed, the company said
