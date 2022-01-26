MLP FY EBIT EUR 90 Million Beats Consensus of EUR 76 Million
(PLX AI) – MLP FY EBIT EUR 90 million vs. estimate EUR 76 million.Wealth management in particular contributed to the overall positive business performancePerformance-based compensation is accrued for the performance of investment concepts in wealth …
- (PLX AI) – MLP FY EBIT EUR 90 million vs. estimate EUR 76 million.
- Wealth management in particular contributed to the overall positive business performance
- Performance-based compensation is accrued for the performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognized in income
- The sales revenue effect from performance-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 25 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0