PTC Sees High Demand in Cloud Products; Keeps Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – PTC Q1 operating margin 14%.Q1 revenue USD 458 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.39Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.95Demand for SaaS offerings is high as shown by high growth rates of our cloud-native Onshape and Arena products, and our CAD and PLM businesses …

  • (PLX AI) – PTC Q1 operating margin 14%.
  • Q1 revenue USD 458 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.39
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.95
  • Demand for SaaS offerings is high as shown by high growth rates of our cloud-native Onshape and Arena products, and our CAD and PLM businesses continue to outpace market growth
  • Says continue to expect approximately $430 million of cash from operations, approximately $400 million of Free Cash Flow, and approximately $450 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the full fiscal year of 2022
