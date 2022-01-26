PTC Sees High Demand in Cloud Products; Keeps Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – PTC Q1 operating margin 14%.Q1 revenue USD 458 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.39Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.95Demand for SaaS offerings is high as shown by high growth rates of our cloud-native Onshape and Arena products, and our CAD and PLM businesses … (PLX AI) – PTC Q1 operating margin 14%.

Demand for SaaS offerings is high as shown by high growth rates of our cloud-native Onshape and Arena products, and our CAD and PLM businesses continue to outpace market growth

Says continue to expect approximately $430 million of cash from operations, approximately $400 million of Free Cash Flow, and approximately $450 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the full fiscal year of 2022

