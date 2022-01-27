Deutsche Bank Reports Q4 Group Pretax Profit of EUR 82 Million; EUR 434 Million in Core Bank (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q4 pretax profit EUR 82 million, after transformation-effects of EUR 456 million.Q4 net income EUR 315 millionQ4 revenues EUR 5,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,570 millionQ4 Core Bank: profit before tax was € 434 million, … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q4 pretax profit EUR 82 million, after transformation-effects of EUR 456 million.

Q4 net income EUR 315 million

Q4 revenues EUR 5,900 million vs. estimate EUR 5,570 million

Q4 Core Bank: profit before tax was € 434 million, down 27% year on year. Revenue growth of 7% was offset by growth of 12% in noninterest expenses which partly reflected a 31% year on year rise in transformation-related effects to € 435 million

Q4 Core Bank Adjusted profit before tax, which excludes these effects, was € 860 million in the quarter, down 13% year on year

Noninterest expenses were € 21.5 billion in 2021, up 1% year on year

In the fourth quarter, noninterest expenses rose by 11% to € 5.6 billion



Deutsche Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 07:06

