SEB Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Plans SEK 5-10 Billion Share Buybacks in 2022

(PLX AI) – SEB Q4 net credit losses SEK -299 million vs. estimate SEK -217 million.Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.87Q4 net income SEK 6,198 million vs. estimate SEK 5,852 millionQ4 net fee & commission income SEK 5,885 million Q4 net interest income SEK …

  • (PLX AI) – SEB Q4 net credit losses SEK -299 million vs. estimate SEK -217 million.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.87
  • Q4 net income SEK 6,198 million vs. estimate SEK 5,852 million
  • Q4 net fee & commission income SEK 5,885 million
  • Q4 net interest income SEK 6,716 million vs. estimate SEK 6,663 million
  • Plans share buybacks of SEK 5-10 billion this year
  • In the short-term, SEB has a cost target for 2022 of SEK 24.5bn, assuming 2021 FX-rates
  • Towards the end of the business plan period, we plan to be within our long-term capital target of 100-300 basis points above the regulatory requirement, bank says
  • SEB has overall ambition to grow earnings per share and reach our long-term aspirational target of 15 per cent return on equity


