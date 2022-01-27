Stellantis Plans to Take Majority Share in JV with GAC in China (PLX AI) – Stellantis Plans to Take Majority Share in Joint Venture with GAC in China.Stellantis and GAC Group will continue cooperating to develop the Jeep Brand’s successful business potential in ChinaFirst key step to rationalize China … (PLX AI) – Stellantis Plans to Take Majority Share in Joint Venture with GAC in China.

Stellantis and GAC Group will continue cooperating to develop the Jeep Brand’s successful business potential in China

First key step to rationalize China operations, as part of the Company's strategic plan to be announced on March 1

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 08:02

