UPM Aims to Start Negotiations with Striking Union as Soon as Possible
(PLX AI) – Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 470 million vs. estimate EUR 547 millionQ4 revenue EUR 2,673 million vs. estimate EUR 2,555 millionQ4 pretax profit EUR 420 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 417 millionQ4 net income EUR 340 …
- (PLX AI) – Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 470 million vs. estimate EUR 547 million
- Q4 revenue EUR 2,673 million vs. estimate EUR 2,555 million
- Q4 pretax profit EUR 420 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 417 million
- Q4 net income EUR 340 million
- Q4 EPS EUR 0.63
- Q4 EBIT EUR 415 million
- Says aims to start negotiations with striking workers as soon as possible and "look for solutions together" for "mutually beneficial outcomes" to prosper well into the 2030s
- During the strike we have been serving our customers from our mills outside Finland as much as possible, company says
- At this point in time, we are not disclosing estimates of the economic impact of the strike: UPM
