UPM Aims to Start Negotiations with Striking Union as Soon as Possible

(PLX AI) – Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 470 million vs. estimate EUR 547 millionQ4 revenue EUR 2,673 million vs. estimate EUR 2,555 millionQ4 pretax profit EUR 420 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 417 millionQ4 net income EUR 340 …

Says aims to start negotiations with striking workers as soon as possible and "look for solutions together" for "mutually beneficial outcomes" to prosper well into the 2030s

During the strike we have been serving our customers from our mills outside Finland as much as possible, company says

At this point in time, we are not disclosing estimates of the economic impact of the strike: UPM



