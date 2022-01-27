Novo Nordisk Wegovy Issues Are Fully Reflected, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upsideNovo Nordisk is … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.

Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upside

Novo Nordisk is likely to guide for 2022 sales growth of 6-9% and EBIT growth of 4-8% in local currency, DNB said

Expect continued strong momentum across all regions: DNB

Meanwhile, Nordea reiterated a buy recommendation on Novo, predicting the company would guide for 4-7% sales growth and 3-6% EBIT growth for 2022

Novo Nordisk's initial guidance frequently errs on the side of caution, Nordea said



