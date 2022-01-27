checkAd

Novo Nordisk Wegovy Issues Are Fully Reflected, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upsideNovo Nordisk is …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upside
  • Novo Nordisk is likely to guide for 2022 sales growth of 6-9% and EBIT growth of 4-8% in local currency, DNB said
  • Expect continued strong momentum across all regions: DNB
  • Meanwhile, Nordea reiterated a buy recommendation on Novo, predicting the company would guide for 4-7% sales growth and 3-6% EBIT growth for 2022
  • Novo Nordisk's initial guidance frequently errs on the side of caution, Nordea said


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 88,28, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
27.01.2022, 09:37  |  50   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk Wegovy Issues Are Fully Reflected, DNB Says in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upsideNovo Nordisk is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Earnings Beat, but Shares Fall on Factories Running Below Capacity Through 2022
ADP Q2 EPS USD 1.65
Intel Q4 Net Income, EPS Much Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 EPS $0.70
AT&T Q4 EPS $0.69 Beats Consensus of $0.66
Deutsche Bank Reports Q4 Group Pretax Profit of EUR 82 Million; EUR 434 Million in Core Bank
Deutsche Bank Starts EUR 300 Million Share Buyback
Abbott Q4 Earnings, Revenue Beat Consensus
Subsea 7 Gets Offshore Project Worth $150-300 Million
RWE FY Adj. EBITDA EUR 3.65 Billion, Higher Than Consensus of EUR 3.25 Billion
BASF Expands Production Capacity for Feed Enzymes
Titel
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
Tesla Earnings Beat, but Shares Fall on Factories Running Below Capacity Through 2022
Siemens Energy Cuts Outlook After Siemens Gamesa Profit Warning
MTG Sells ESL Gaming for $1.05 Billion; to Focus on Pure-Play Gaming Business
Siemens Gamesa Blames Profit Warning on Supply Chain Disruptions, Cost Inflation
Credit Suisse Underlying Performance Is an Issue, Bank of America Says, Cutting Price Target
Vestas Is Losing Market Share, SEB Says in Downgrade to Sell
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...