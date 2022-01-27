checkAd

Vestas Facing Big Consensus Downgrades, BofA Says; Shares Fall

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas is facing big consensus downgrades after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates and concerns about order intake, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 180 from DKK 195.
  • Recommendation remains neutral
  • Shares are down 2% this morning
  • Q4 was a clearly negative result and visibility for 2022 is very low, BofA said
  • 2022 could be the peak of volatility and cost headwinds, but orders may remain weak in the first half of the year, which would weigh on revenues for next year: BofA
  • Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux cut Vestas to hold from buy after a change of analysts, with price target cut to DKK 180 from DKK 275
  • Vestas faces increased headwinds in the supply chain, Kepler said
  • Weakening margins are temporary, but it could take 12 months before the benefits of higher sales prices become visible, Kepler said


