Vestas Facing Big Consensus Downgrades, BofA Says; Shares Fall
(PLX AI) – Vestas is facing big consensus downgrades after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates and concerns about order intake, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 180 from DKK 195.
- (PLX AI) – Vestas is facing big consensus downgrades after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates and concerns about order intake, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 180 from DKK 195.
- Recommendation remains neutral
- Shares are down 2% this morning
- Q4 was a clearly negative result and visibility for 2022 is very low, BofA said
- 2022 could be the peak of volatility and cost headwinds, but orders may remain weak in the first half of the year, which would weigh on revenues for next year: BofA
- Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux cut Vestas to hold from buy after a change of analysts, with price target cut to DKK 180 from DKK 275
- Vestas faces increased headwinds in the supply chain, Kepler said
- Weakening margins are temporary, but it could take 12 months before the benefits of higher sales prices become visible, Kepler said
