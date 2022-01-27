Vestas Facing Big Consensus Downgrades, BofA Says; Shares Fall (PLX AI) – Vestas is facing big consensus downgrades after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates and concerns about order intake, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 180 from DKK 195.Recommendation … (PLX AI) – Vestas is facing big consensus downgrades after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates and concerns about order intake, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to DKK 180 from DKK 195.

Recommendation remains neutral

Shares are down 2% this morning

Q4 was a clearly negative result and visibility for 2022 is very low, BofA said

2022 could be the peak of volatility and cost headwinds, but orders may remain weak in the first half of the year, which would weigh on revenues for next year: BofA

Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux cut Vestas to hold from buy after a change of analysts, with price target cut to DKK 180 from DKK 275

Vestas faces increased headwinds in the supply chain, Kepler said

Weakening margins are temporary, but it could take 12 months before the benefits of higher sales prices become visible, Kepler said



