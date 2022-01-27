Deutsche Bank Rises 3% as Revenues Beat, Guidance Is Bullish (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% after fourth-quarter revenues beat expectations and the outlook was bullish. Q4 revenues of EUR 5,900 million were significantly higher than the average estimate of EUR 5,570 millionRevenue growth of 7% in the … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% after fourth-quarter revenues beat expectations and the outlook was bullish.

Q4 revenues of EUR 5,900 million were significantly higher than the average estimate of EUR 5,570 million

Revenue growth of 7% in the core bank

Underlying costs were higher, but in line with expectations

CEO said Deutsche put "almost all of our transformation costs behind us" and targets return on tangible equity of 8% this year

The bank is expected to give more details on cost guidance at an investor day conference on March 10 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 12,54 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,68% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Deutsche Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 09:53 | | 41 0 | 0 27.01.2022, 09:53 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer