Deutsche Bank Rises 3% as Revenues Beat, Guidance Is Bullish
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% after fourth-quarter revenues beat expectations and the outlook was bullish. Q4 revenues of EUR 5,900 million were significantly higher than the average estimate of EUR 5,570 millionRevenue growth of 7% in the …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% after fourth-quarter revenues beat expectations and the outlook was bullish.
- Q4 revenues of EUR 5,900 million were significantly higher than the average estimate of EUR 5,570 million
- Revenue growth of 7% in the core bank
- Underlying costs were higher, but in line with expectations
- CEO said Deutsche put "almost all of our transformation costs behind us" and targets return on tangible equity of 8% this year
- The bank is expected to give more details on cost guidance at an investor day conference on March 10
