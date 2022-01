Leoni Names Harald Nippel New CFO (PLX AI) – Leoni says Harald Nippel becomes Chief Financial Officer as of April 1. Nippel comes from the mechanical engineering company KraussMaffei Group GmbH, where he served as CFO since 2016 (PLX AI) – Leoni says Harald Nippel becomes Chief Financial Officer as of April 1.

