Northrop Grumman Sees 2022 Organic Growth 2-3%; Starts Another $2 Billion Share Buyback
- (PLX AI) – Northrop Grumman Q4 EPS USD 17.14, including MTM benefit of $11.14.
- Transaction-adjusted USD 6 vs. estimate USD 5.98
- Q4 revenue USD 8,600 million vs. estimate USD 8,990 million
- Q4 net income USD 2,700 million
- Guidance reflects continued growth in 2022 with Organic Sales up 2-3 Percent
- Starts additional $2 billion share buyback
