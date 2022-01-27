Altria Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees 4-7% Adj. EPS Growth
(PLX AI) – Altria Q4 revenue USD 6,255 million vs. estimate USD 5,000 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.88 vs. estimate USD 1.08Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 1.08Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.79-4.93 vs. consensus USD 4.84
- (PLX AI) – Altria Q4 revenue USD 6,255 million vs. estimate USD 5,000 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.88 vs. estimate USD 1.08
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 1.08
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.79-4.93 vs. consensus USD 4.84
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0