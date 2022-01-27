FLSmidth Q4 Revenue Much Better Than Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – FLSmidth 2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance.Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 4,661 millionQ4 EBITA margin 6.6%Result was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021The Q4 and full year 2021 results … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth 2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance.

Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 4,661 million

Q4 EBITA margin 6.6%

Result was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021

The Q4 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK 37m and around DKK 107m, respectively

Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is still expected in the second half of 2022 Wertpapier

