FLSmidth Q4 Revenue Much Better Than Consensus Expectations
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth 2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance.
- Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 4,661 million
- Q4 EBITA margin 6.6%
- Result was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021
- The Q4 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK 37m and around DKK 107m, respectively
- Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is still expected in the second half of 2022
