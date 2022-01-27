Rockwell Automation Q1 Adj. EPS Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Rockwell Automation Q1 orders USD 2,500 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.14 vs. estimate USD 1.91Outlook FY revenue growth 17.5% (at midpoint)EPS guidance for the full year raised to $10.01-10.61 from $9.91-10.51Adj. EPS guidance unchanged at … (PLX AI) – Rockwell Automation Q1 orders USD 2,500 million

Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.14 vs. estimate USD 1.91

Outlook FY revenue growth 17.5% (at midpoint)

EPS guidance for the full year raised to $10.01-10.61 from $9.91-10.51

Adj. EPS guidance unchanged at $10.50-11.10 Wertpapier

Rockwell Automation Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 13:13 | | 38 0 | 0 27.01.2022, 13:13 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer