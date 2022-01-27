Rockwell Automation Q1 Adj. EPS Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Rockwell Automation Q1 orders USD 2,500 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.14 vs. estimate USD 1.91Outlook FY revenue growth 17.5% (at midpoint)EPS guidance for the full year raised to $10.01-10.61 from $9.91-10.51Adj. EPS guidance unchanged at …
- (PLX AI) – Rockwell Automation Q1 orders USD 2,500 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.14 vs. estimate USD 1.91
- Outlook FY revenue growth 17.5% (at midpoint)
- EPS guidance for the full year raised to $10.01-10.61 from $9.91-10.51
- Adj. EPS guidance unchanged at $10.50-11.10
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0