Dover Earnings Beat Estimates; FY Outlook Ahead of Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Dover Q4 revenue USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,920 million.
- Q4 net income USD 363 million vs. estimate USD 212 million
- Outlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.65 vs. consensus USD 7.46
- CEO says we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a sequentially improving rate through 2022
- Says well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2022
