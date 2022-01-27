Dover Earnings Beat Estimates; FY Outlook Ahead of Consensus (PLX AI) – Dover Q4 revenue USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,920 million.Q4 net income USD 363 million vs. estimate USD 212 millionOutlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.65 vs. consensus USD 7.46CEO says we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a … (PLX AI) – Dover Q4 revenue USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,920 million.

Q4 net income USD 363 million vs. estimate USD 212 million

Outlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.65 vs. consensus USD 7.46

CEO says we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a sequentially improving rate through 2022

Says well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2022 Wertpapier

