Mastercard Earnings Beat Consensus; CEO Optimistic About 2022
(PLX AI) – Mastercard Q4 net income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.41 vs. estimate USD 2.21Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 2.35 vs. estimate USD 2.21Q4 revenue …
- (PLX AI) – Mastercard Q4 net income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 2.41 vs. estimate USD 2.21
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.35 vs. estimate USD 2.21
- Q4 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,160 million
- Fourth quarter gross dollar volume up 23% and purchase volume up 27%
- CEO says optimistic about the coming year as consumers, businesses and governments have become more adaptable to the changing environment
